Saturday 23 November 2024

US Groups Boycott HMR's New Allergy Drug

8 April 1997

US organizations opposed to the use of the abortion pill RU-486(mifepristone) are boycotting Hoechst Marion Roussel's new antiallergy drug Allegra (fexofenadine), because of the company's links with Roussel Uclaf, RU-486's developer. However, HMR is now divesting all its interests in this product (see page 22).

"There are few ways to defend American women from the imminent invasion of RU-486," according to Kristi Hamrick, director of communications at the Family Research Council, one of the groups organizing the boycott. "Supporting a boycott of a new, popular drug made by a company with ties to the production of RU-486 is one powerful way to say 'Americans won't tolerate deadly drugs.'"

Ms Hamrick says that RU 486 was placed on a fast-track approval process by the Food and Drug Administration even though there was no public demand for it. "Such a fast approval of the abortion drug only benefits the multi-million dollar abortion industry at the expense of the health and safety of women. A drug which takes women into the dark and lonely corners of their homes to kill their babies, risking their own lives in the process, should not be produced or distributed in any country."Other organizations involved in the boycott include the National Right to Life Committee, the Christian Coalition, the Southern Baptist Convention and Concerned Women for America.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze