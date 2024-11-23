Senate Republican Robert Dole reportedly has said he is prepared to block the passage of health care reform, possibly through filibustering, and put the issue at the center of the fall campaign, if Democrats insist on requiring employers to pay for their workers' insurance.

In a later telephone interview with the New York Times, he claimed that he did not use the words "block" or "filibuster," but noted that he would oppose the insurance requirement. When asked specifically about a filibuster for a bill with such a requirement, he said it was too early to discuss that tactic, which would have to be decided on in consultation with colleagues.

At a Republican Committee Northeast regional meeting in Boston, Sen Dole predicted that letting the voters decide the issue in the fall would mean 300 Republic House members and 75 Republican Senators. There are now 178 Republicans of 435 House members, and 44 Republicans among the 100 senators.