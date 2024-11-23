US Health Insurance Bill Still Stymied At July 4

US Members of Congress took their week-long July 4 recess without final action on a measure to help Americans keep their health insurance cover if they change jobs or have a pre-existing illness.

The bill, which passed the Senate unanimously this spring, has been blocked by partisan debate over Republican attempts to attach a federal tax break for the controversial medical savings accounts.

Dan Perrin of the Business Coalition for Affordable Health Care said asking the Republicans to compromise on the issue is like asking Hillary Clinton why she would not compromise on her health plan, while Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle questioned the "good faith" of the Republicans regarding the simple issue of portability.