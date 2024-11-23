US HIV Blood $640 Mill Offer "Too Low"

US hemophiliacs infected with HIV as a result of using contaminated blood products are said to be disappointed with the $640 million compensation offer made by Baxter International, Bayer, Green Cross Corp and Rhone-Poulenc Rorer (Marketletter April 29).

Representatives of the plaintiffs are said to consider the offer, which would work out at around $100,000 each, to be too low. They also believe the conditions set by the companies for payment are unacceptable. These require that 95% of all plaintiffs should agree to the plan, and that if the offer becomes a class-action settlement, no more than 100 plaintiffs could opt for pursuing their own cases through the courts rather than accepting it. The companies have set a deadline of May 20 for a decision by the plaintiffs.