Friday 22 November 2024

US House/Senate bills to curb generic pay-offs

29 April 2001

The US House of Representatives and the Senate have launched bills tostop brand-name drugmakers paying off smaller generic rivals to prevent competition. The Senate's Drug Competition Act, S 754, is sponsored by Senator Patrick Leahy, ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, while sponsoring House bill HR 1530 is Representative Henry Waxman, ranking member of the House Government Reform Committee and a senior member of the House Commerce Committee.

The bills seek to help the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice enforce existing antitrust laws more efficiently, by facilitating their confidential review of agreements between brand-name firms and potential generic competitors for the sale or manufacture of potentially-competitive generic equivalents of brand-name drugs. Where such deals could have the effect of limiting the generic's sales or its R&D, the firms would have to file texts of the deal with the FTC and the Attorney General within 10 business days of its execution, or pay a penalty of up to $20,000 per day.

The legislators say that paying smaller rivals to delay competition is an abuse of the Waxman-Hatch Act, and that the bills are a measured response to the problem of learning about improper deals in time to do something about them, while maintaining incentives for generics. They would not change Waxman-Hatch, amend FDA law or slow the drug approval process, and current FTC and DoJ confidentiality requirements would still apply.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze