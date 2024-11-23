Saturday 23 November 2024

US Initiatives To Crack Health Care Fraud

6 April 1997

US President Bill Clinton has announced new steps to strengthen thegovernment's enforcement efforts in the fight against health care fraud. Also, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America has given the state of Florida a grant of $200,000, matchable against federal dollars, to prevent and punish Medicaid fraud.

The immediate scope of the President's initiative is rather narrow, specifically aiming to prevent doctors who have lost their license to practice in one state from moving to another and collecting federal funds for providing services. It adds teeth to existing enforcement efforts, eg by requiring health care providers to list their Social Security or Employer Identification numbers when applying to participate in Medicare or Medicaid programs, thus aiding the Health Care Financing Administration in weeding out those with a history of fraudulent activity.

Congress' General Accounting Office estimates that fraud and abuse account for 3%-10% of all Medicare outlays, totaling $6-$20 billion of 1996's total $197 billion Medicare payments.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze