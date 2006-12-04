Friday 22 November 2024

US Medicaid spending drop is 1st since 1965

4 December 2006

The US Medicaid program has reported its first annual drop in expenditure since it was initiated in 1965. The news is all the more notable as the health program has been the fastest-growing item of government spending for US states over the past 10 years.

According to USA Today, a US national newspaper, "the historic reversal will free up billions of dollars in state budgets." In the mid-western state of Ohio, for example, Medicaid spending fell about 10% in the third quarter compared with the like period of 2005, a saving of $310.0 million. In neighboring Michigan, the state's Medicaid budget was underspent by $1.0 billion, a fall of L311.0 million year-on-year. Meanwhile, New York State has revised its earlier forecast for a 7% spending rise downwards to 3.8%.

Overall, Medicare spending will reach $300.0 billion from both federal and state sources in 2007, according to the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis. The agency estimates that, in cash terms, the downward movement in spending amounts to 1.4% for the first three quarters of 2006 but, after allowing for health care inflation, this drops to 5.4%.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze