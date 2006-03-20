US Public Citizen seeks Darvon ban

US consumer body Public Citizen has petitioned the Food and Drug Administration to immediately begin to phase out the widely-prescribed pain reliever propoxyphene (Darvon, Darvocet and generic versions) from the market because the drug has been associated with more than 2,000 accidental deaths, is physically addictive and is no more effective than safer alternatives.
It says that data from the Federal Drug Abuse Warning Network, which provides autopsy information from medical examiners in the USA, has found that 5.6% of all drug-related deaths were related to propoxyphene during the past 19 years. In 2004, 23 million prescriptions for propoxyphene were filled, making it the 12th most commonly prescribed generic drug in the the country.
Propoxyphene has been associated with 2,110 reported accidental deaths in the USA since 1981. A large proportion of these occur because most of the drug is converted into a metabolite that is highly toxic to the heart and lasts longer in the body than the original compound, resulting in cardiac depression, noted Public Citizen. Adverse cardiac events associated with propoxyphene include an interruption of heart transmission of electrical impulses, slowed heartbeats and a decreased ability of the heart to contract properly.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze