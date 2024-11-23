US Rx Drug Sales For 1996 Up 10% At $85.35 Billion

In 1996, US prescription pharmaceutical sales to pharmacies rose 10% tohit $85.35 billion, according to figures from IMS America, which noted that topping the list were antiulcer products and antidepressants.

The best-selling US prescription drug, with $1.76 billion in sales, was again Glaxo Wellcome's Zantac (ranitidine). Just behind this in the number two spot was Astra-Merck's antiulcerant Prilosec (omeprazole), with $1.74 billion in turnover, and in third place was Lilly's Prozac (fluoxetine) at $1.69 billion.

Sales of Amgen's Epogen (epoetin alfa) rose 23% to $1.18 billion, while those of Pfizer's Zoloft (sertraline) reached $1.1 billion last year, according to IMS figures.