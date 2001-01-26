US Senate Democrats view health issues

In the new US Congress, "the stars are in better alignment than they'veever been" for progress on health issues, but President George Bush's proposed $1.600 billion tax cut "would use nearly all of the projected surplus for the next 10 years, leaving virtually nothing for new investments in health care, education or anything else," says Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle. He also said the Democrats prefer expansion of existing programs for health coverage to Pres Bush's plan for refundable tax credits, reports Reuters.