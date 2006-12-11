USA's PhRMA stresses need for Japanese health care system changes

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) unveiled a position paper entitled, "The Challenge and Benefits of Patient-centered Healthcare Reform in Japan," in Tokyo.
This focuses on four fields, including efficient medical finance through competition and choice, a high-quality health service, a research system to stimulate sustainable economic growth and a life-science industry to promote innovation. These are based on the foundation of "access to information and transparency in all aspects of health care," by pointing out that it is essential to reform every aspects of Japan's health care system to make it effective with high-quality and global standards.
The PhRMA paper pointed out several problems with the Japanese health care system and proposed some solutions for these.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze