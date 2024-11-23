USTR's "Ulterior Motives"

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry says the US Trade Representative's attack on India over World Trade Organization intellectual property obligations (Marketletter May 13) is "totally unfounded and smacks of ulterior motive."
"The trade agenda of the WTO is being used by developed countries to achieve non-trade objectives and by the use of newer rules," says the FICCI. "The competitive edge of the exporting countries is being diluted, thus weakening the strength of WTO," it says.
The FICCI has also criticized the USA for using non-trade-related issues such as child labor, human rights, environmental issues and other social clauses to deter international trade, since use of these is in violation of WTO guidelines.
