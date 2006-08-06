Friday 22 November 2024

Vaccines boost Sanofi-Aventis 1st-half but French/German reforms hit drug sales

6 August 2006

French pharmaceutical major Sanofi-Aventis has raised its full-year 2006 guidance based on its first-half performance to earnings per share growth, barring major adverse events, of 12%, up from an earlier forecast of 10%.

Net sales reached 14.12 billion euros ($18.01 billion) for the six months, up 4.5% (+7.7% on a reported basis). The company, the world's third largest drugmaker, explained that, excluding the impact of generics of four products in the USA in the second half of 2005, turnover growth would have been 10.5%. Adjusted operating income rose 10.8% to 4.87 billion euros and EPS increased 32.9% to 2.95 euros, or 2.60 euros (16.1% higher excluding selected items (notably the gain on the disposal of Exubera (insulin [rDNA origin] powder for inhalation), which was sold off at the beginning of the year to its partner, US drug giant Pfizer, for $1.3 billion.

The figures beat consensus forecasts and saw the firm's share price rise 1% to 74.20 euros in morning trading on August 2, the day they were released. Analysts at Lehman Brothers said all key products met or beat expectations, with particular strength from the blockbuster blood thinning drug Plavix (clopidogrel), Ambien (zolpidem) and Lantus (insulin glargine).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze