Valtrex Launched In Sweden; Genital Herpes Data

Wellcome's antiviral Valtrex (valaciclovir) has now been launched in its third market, Sweden, after the UK and Ireland (Marketletter February 6). The company announced the registration at the 7th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Vienna, Austria. The drug is approved in all three countries for the treatment of shingles.
In addition, Valtrex has been approved for shingles in France and the company is awaiting pricing confirmation before it can be launched. Applications for approval have been made in a further 80 countries, including the USA. Valaciclovir is the valine ester of aciclovir (Wellcome's Zovirax), acting as a prodrug which improves the dosing and bioavailability of the active component.
Martin Wood, consultant physician in the department of infectious and tropical diseases at Birmingham Heartlands Hospital in the UK, told the meeting that the primary advantage of Valtrex over aciclovir is its superiority in reducing the pain associated with shingles. The drug has been shown to stop zoster-associated pain (including post-herpetic neuralgia) 34% faster than oral aciclovir and to reduce the number of patients with pain at six months by 23% compared with aciclovir.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze