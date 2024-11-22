Friday 22 November 2024

VANGUARD MEDICA SEEKING OUT NDCs

10 February 1992

A new pharmaceutical company has been formed in the UK to develop innovative new drugs which, for reasons unassociated with toxicity, have not progressed to full development at the present time.

The company has among its board of directors such distinguished pharmaceutical professionals as David Jack, who was previously director of R&D at Glaxo, and all have held leading positions in a number of the world's most successful drug companies. Their combined experience is said by the company to be uniquely tailored to identify the unrecognized potential of new drug candidates.

Vanguard Medica is seeking out NDCs from a variety of sources within the health care industry, and is looking to draw up agreements with other pharmaceutical companies, Roger Brimblecombe, previously with Coopers Animal Health and SmithKline Beecham, now chairman and one of the six founding directors of Vanguard Medica, told the Marketletter. He added that over the next two years, in addition to seeking out potential products and agreements, the company will be recruiting more staff and will then move into a second round of funding.

