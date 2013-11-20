Vectura appoints ex-AstraZeneca VP Bruno Angelici as non-executive chairman

UK-based developer of inhaled therapies Vectura Group (LSE: VEC) has announced the appointment of Bruno Angelici to the board as an independent non-executive director and non-executive chairman designate.

Mr Angelici will join the board on December 1 and will become non-executive chairman on February 1, 2014, the date on which current chairman, Jack Cashman, will retire from the board. This follows the announcement on September 23, confirming the intention of Mr Cashman to retire after 12 years’ service to the board.

Mr Angelici is a non-executive director of Smiths Group, a FTSE 100 technology group, and Danish insulin giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N). He is also a member of the Global Advisory Board of Japan’s largest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4502) and a member of the supervisory board of Wolters Kluwer, a global information services and publishing company. His career includes senior management roles in pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Bruno retired from Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) in 2010 as executive vice president international after a 20-year career.