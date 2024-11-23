Vertex And Glaxo Wellcome Begin Ph III With AIDS Therapy

- Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Glaxo Wellcome have begun a Phase IIIpivotal trial with 141W94/VX-478 for the treatment of HIV infection and AIDS in adult patients. They hope to enroll up to 240 patients. A further trial in pediatric patients is expected to begin in the following weeks, say the companies. The placebo-controlled trial will evaluate duration of antiviral response to multidrug combinations of 141W94/VX-478 plus GW's Epivir (lamivudine) and Retrovir (zidovudine), compared to Epivir and Retrovir alone.
