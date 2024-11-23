Vertex Names Autoimmune Lead Drug

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has named VX-497 as its lead drug candidate for the treatment of autoimmune diseases following a two-year program.
VX-497 is an orally-administered inosine monophosphate dehydrogenase inhibitor which is currently in preclinical trials and has the potential to treat psoriasis, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus and organ transplant rejection, says the company. However, the company initially intends to develop VX-497 for a psoriasis indication.
According to David Armistead, senior scientist at the company, VX-497 is "an impressive drug candidate with a tolerability and efficacy profile in the laboratory that is potentially suitable for use in chronic autoimmune diseases."
