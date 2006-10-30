ViroPharma and Wyeth start Ph II trial of HCV antiviral

USA-based biopharmaceutical company ViroPharma says that it has begun patient dosing in a Phase II trial of HCV-796, an oral hepatitis C viral polymerase inhibitor that interrupts the virus' replication. The program, which is being conducted in partnership with US drug major Wyeth, is designed to assess the agent's safety, tolerability and antiviral activity.
ViroPharma added that the study will examine HCV-796 in combination with pegylated interferon alfa-2b plus ribavirin, the standard therapy, in treatment-naive HCV genotype 1 infected individuals, as well as in those who have not responded to prior therapy. The combined regimen will be compared with pegylated interferon alfa-2b plus ribavirin, the current standard treatment approach.
The company went on to say that it would initially seek to enroll 267 patients into the randomized, open-label study, who would then be divided into various groups either receiving the standard treatment alone, or this plus 500mg HCV-796 every 12 hours, for an initial period of 12 weeks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze