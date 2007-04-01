Vit D lowers risk of breast cancer in early life

New data published in the March edition of Cancer Epidemiology Biomarkers and Prevention suggests that vitamin D may help prevent breast cancer. A team of researchers led by Julia Knight of the Samuel Lunenfeld Research Institute Ontario, Canada, found a reduced risk of breast cancer associated with increasing sun exposure from ages 10 to 19 (p=0.0006), the use of cod liver oil and increasing milk consumption (p=0.0004), all of which are common sources of vitamin D.
In the study, women with newly-diagnosed invasive breast cancer were identified from the Ontario Cancer Registry. Those without breast cancer were identified through randomly selected residential telephone numbers. Dr Knight said: "we found strong evidence to support the hypothesis that vitamin D could help prevent breast cancer. However, our results suggest that exposure earlier in life, particularly during breast development, may be most relevant." The team found weaker evidence of a protective link for vitamin D in women with breast cancer from ages 20 to 29 and no evidence for ages 45 to 54.
" This research is great news for women looking to maintain strong and healthy bodies," said Sarah Jarvis, chairperson of the International Cod Liver Oil Foundation. "By taking just one capsule of cod liver oil a day, women can not only protect their hearts and possibly help maintain healthy supple joints, but also get a healthy dose of vitamin D and protect against breast cancer.
