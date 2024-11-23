Warner-Lambert Launches Estrostep In USA

Warner-Lambert has launched its oral contraceptive Estrostep onto the USmarket. This is the first in a new class of OCs to be marketed in more than 10 years, says the company.
W-L describes the product as being "Estrophasic," meaning that it provides low, but gradually-increasing doses of estrogen throughout the woman's cycle (20mcg ethinyl estradiol for five days, 30mcg for the next seven days and 35mcg for the last nine days), along with a constant dose of 1mg progestin (norethindrone acetate).
The reason for the graduated estrogen dose is to expose women to low doses of the hormone at the beginning of the cycle, with the aim of improving tolerance levels, says the company. A recent survey by the Association of Reproductive Health Professionals found that women often ceased taking the pill because of its side effects, for example breast tenderness and weight gain. In the survey, this finding was second only to stopping OC use to become pregnant (Marketletter March 24).
