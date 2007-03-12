Waxman investigates marketing practices

US Representative Henry Waxman (Democrat, California) revealed that he has sent letters to three pharmaceutical companies and two medical device makers requesting information about their marketing. The drugmakers were Eli Lilly regarding its Zyprexa (olanzapine) and AstraZeneca over Seroquel (quetiapine) - both antipsychotic drugs - and Cephalon over its narcotic fentanyl products Actiq and Fentora. The device firms were Boston Scientific and Cordis, a Johnson & Johnson subsidary, relating to their drug-eluting stents.

Rep Waxman, Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, sent the letters as part of the Committee's ongoing oversight over the research and marketing practices of the pharmaceutical and medical device industries.