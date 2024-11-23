Saturday 23 November 2024

World Drug Sales Up 6% In January-April 1996

4 August 1996

Retail sales of prescription drugs in the world's 10 leading markets totaled $47.08 billion in the first four months of 1996, up 6% on January-April 1995, reports IMS International.

The biggest growth was in Italy, up 13% to $2.99 billion, then the UK up 11% to $2.11 billion, and Spain and Belgium rising 10% to $1.75 billion and $690 million respectively. The top seven European markets had combined growth of 9% to $19.19 billion. Germany and France both rose 8%, to $5.75 billion and $5.22 billion respectively. US sales rose 6% to $19.17 billion, the Netherlands grew 4% to $672 million and Canada was up 2% to $1.20 billion. Japan was flat at $7.51 billion, but this follows a first-quarter decline of 4% due to destocking by wholesalers ahead of National Health Insurance price cuts.

By therapeutic category, the biggest sales rises were for blood agents and parasitologicals, up 17% each to $2.71 billion and $82 million worldwide. Central nervous system and diagnostic agents rose 13%, to $6.46 billion and $570 million respectively, while cytostatics grew 11% to $1.23 billion, and alimentary/metabolism and genitourinary products were both up 9%, reaching $7.97 billion and $2.43 billion. Hormones were up 8% to $723 million.

