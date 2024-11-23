World Drug Sales Up 7% In 1997 1st Quarter

Retail prescription drug sales in the world's 10 leading markets rose 7%on average in the first three months of 1997 to $41.13 billion, reports IMS International's Drug Monitor.
The biggest market rise was in the USA, up 11% to $16.37 billion, followed by Canada, up 10% at $995 million. Japan (where sales data include the hospital market) and Spain rose 6%, to $9.97 billion and $1.24 billion respectively, while France, Italy and the UK were up 5%, at $3.80 billion, $2.26 billion and $1.76 billion respectively. Sales in Belgium rose 2% to $476 million, while those in the Netherlands grew 1% to $457 million. In Germany, sales fell 3% to $3.76 billion.
By therapeutic category, the biggest rises were reported for central nervous system, anti-infective and sensory organ treatments, all up 12% at $5.65 billion, $4.79 billion and $950 million respectively. Parasitologicals were up 11% to $71 million, and the world's largest category, cardiovasculars, rose 6% to $8.14 billion.
