World Drug Sales Up 8% In Jan-Nov 1995

Drug purchases through retail pharmacies in the world's leading 10 markets rose 8% in the first 11 months of 1995 to $125.68 million, reports IMS International.

The fastest-growing country was Spain, rising 11% to $4.35 billion, then the USA, up 10% to $48.90 billion, and Japan and the UK, rising 9% to $24.01 billion and $5.70 billion respectively. By therapeutic category, the largest increase was for respiratory products, up 13% to $12.62 billion, followed by central nervous system drugs, anti-infectives and blood agents, all up 12% to $16.24 billion, $13.08 billion and $7.07 billion respectively.