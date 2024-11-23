World Immunology, Rheumatology Markets

Sandoz' Sandimmun (ciclosporin) accounted for 25.4% of the world market for immunologicals in 1993, with sales of $899 million. This puts it considerably ahead of its nearest rival, Schering-Plough's Intron-A (interferon alpha), which had sales of $572 million and 16.2% of the market last year, according to a new study from Datamonitor.
However, one of the fastest-growing drugs in the sector is Schering AG's Betaseron (interferon beta), launched in the USA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Interferon is the first product to have shown any success in slowing the course of MS, although it is indicated only for the relapsing/remitting condition which is suffered by about 65% of the estimated 1.5 million patients worldwide.
Other MS treatments now in development are: Biogen's interferon beta, Teva's Copaxone (copolymer-1) and Nippon Kayaku/ Hoechst's desoxyspergualin, all due for launch in 1995; Autoimmune's AI-100 (bovine myelin) and Ares-Serono's Rebif (interferon beta), both due to be launched in 1996; and Cell-Sci's T-Cell vaccine, whose launch date is expected to be 1998.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze