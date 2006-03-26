Wyeth to end Ph III temsirolimus trial

USA-based Wyeth Pharmaceutical, a division of Wyeth, says it is stopping a Phase III trial of its investigational drug temsirolimus oral tablets in combination with Novartis' Femara (letrozole) in the treatment of breast cancer, following a recommendation from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee overseeing the program.

The HORIZON study examined temsirolimus in combination with letrozole in comparison with letrozole alone. The IDMC said that, following its interim analysis of the study data, continuation of the program was unlikely to achieve the target level of efficacy for the combined therapy. The IDMC added that the risk-benefit ratio for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer did not favor continuation.