Wyeth to end Ph III temsirolimus trial

USA-based Wyeth Pharmaceutical, a division of Wyeth, says it is stopping a Phase III trial of its investigational drug temsirolimus oral tablets in combination with Novartis' Femara (letrozole) in the treatment of breast cancer, following a recommendation from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee overseeing the program.
The HORIZON study examined temsirolimus in combination with letrozole in comparison with letrozole alone. The IDMC said that, following its interim analysis of the study data, continuation of the program was unlikely to achieve the target level of efficacy for the combined therapy. The IDMC added that the risk-benefit ratio for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer did not favor continuation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze