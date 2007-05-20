Wyeth wins Philadelphia HRT trial

US drug major Wyeth says that the jury in the case of Merle and Steven Simon versus Wyeth, in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, which concerned a claim of increased risk of cancer due to use of the firm's hormone replacement therapy drugs Premarin (conjugated estrogens) and Prempro (conjugated estrogens/methoxyprogesterone) and found in favor of Wyeth.

"The evidence presented demonstrated that Wyeth acted responsibly by performing and supporting studies that examined the known and potential benefits and risks of hormone therapy and by keeping the US Food and Drug Administration, physicians and patients informed of those benefits and risks," says Heidi Hubbard, a partner with Williams & Connolly, a law firm representing Wyeth in the case. "We believe the jury's decision as to Wyeth was consistent with the evidence presented and the body of scientific knowledge concerning hormone therapy," she added.

Wyeth faces some 5,000 law suits over its Premarin and Prempro, which both remain on the market.