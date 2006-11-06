Xoma and Takeda sign Ab development deal

US drugmaker Xoma and Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical say they have entered into an agreement focusing on the discovery and development of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies. The companies said that the collaboration will utilize the former's comprehensive antibody discovery and development experience and expertise.

Under the terms of the deal, Takeda will make upfront and milestone payments to the California-headquartered firm. The Japanese company will also fund its partner's R&D activities, manufacturing of the developed antibodies for trials and will pay royalties based on sales of any agents arising from the collaboration that are successfully commercialized.

In return, Xoma will carry out discovery of therapeutic antibodies using its extensive collection of phage display libraries against multiple targets provided by Takeda. The US company will also undertake preclinical studies to support future regulatory filings, in addition to cell-line and process development.