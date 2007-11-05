York files patent application for novel nail infection gel

UK-based drugmaker York Pharma has filed a patent application for a topical formulation of the antifungal agent Abasol (abafungin), for use in the treatment of onychomycosis. The firm said that laboratory tests indicate that the product, which is administered as a gel, is able to deliver the active compound through the nail, at quantities in excess of those required to kill the infecting organism.
York added that the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is currently reviewing Abasol cream for fungal skin infection.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze