York files patent application for novel nail infection gel

UK-based drugmaker York Pharma has filed a patent application for a topical formulation of the antifungal agent Abasol (abafungin), for use in the treatment of onychomycosis. The firm said that laboratory tests indicate that the product, which is administered as a gel, is able to deliver the active compound through the nail, at quantities in excess of those required to kill the infecting organism.

York added that the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is currently reviewing Abasol cream for fungal skin infection.