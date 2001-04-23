Zeffix effective for HBV in children

BioChem Pharma says that its oral antiviral Zeffix (lamivudine),licenced to GlaxoSmithKline, is effective at suppressing hepatitis B in children. Data in adults have shown that the number of Zeffix-treated patients who achieve a complete virologic response, an indication of effective viral suppression, increases year-on-year, and at four years 75% of patients with active liver disease are able to stop treatment.
New data suggest this pattern may be mirrored in children. The studies show that after one year of treatment a CVR is seen in 23% of children with the disease, compared to 13% in the placebo group, and one-third of patients with more active disease heal from the active-replicative phase of the disease compared to 16% of controls. Even 18% of the patients with YMDD variant HBV, which has been shown in laboratory assays to have reduced susceptibility to Zeffix, derived some clinical benefit from treatment, said BioChem.
A regulatory application to extend the indication for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B in patients aged two years and above was submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration last year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze