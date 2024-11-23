Zeneca Posts Strong Growth In Germany

UK drug company Zeneca's subsidiary in Germany posted sales growth of 6% to 743 million Deutschemarks ($502.6 million) for 1995 with operating profits stable at 63 million marks. Zeneca GmbH increased turnover from 605 million marks to 622 million marks, mainly due to a 13% hike for drug specialties to 163 million marks.
Overall German drug sales went up 8% to 488 million marks. The company says its German achievement is due to the success of its newer, patent-protected drugs whose share of sales went up last year from 59% to 65%. Older products posted losses.
The current year is being assessed very positively, with a good start in the first two months of 1996. Zeneca expects to report above-average growth this year on the German drug market.
