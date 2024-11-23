Zeneca To Acquire ICI Pharma Unit

UK pharmaceutical company Zeneca has entered into an agreement topurchase from Imperial Chemical Industries its pharmaceutical business in Australia. ICI will first make a global equity offering of ICI shares in ICIA, which will result in it owning more than 50% of ICIA. The offering is expected to raise around L1 billion ($1.64 billion.
Purchase under the agreement involves an independent valuation, guided by pre-agreed factors including valuation as a going concern, previous trading results, the future cash flow of existing products and of future products, which have a specific stage in the regulatory process and the net book value of relevant assets.
Zeneca has also reached an agrochemicals distribution agreement with ICIA and Crop Care Australasia, a joint venture in which ICIA has a 50% stake, that Zeneca will not exercise termination rights by reason of a change in control. Crop Care has an agreement to distribute Zeneca's agrochemical products in the region.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze