Zeneca To Acquire ICI Pharma Unit

24 June 1997

UK pharmaceutical company Zeneca has entered into an agreement topurchase from Imperial Chemical Industries its pharmaceutical business in Australia. ICI will first make a global equity offering of ICI shares in ICIA, which will result in it owning more than 50% of ICIA. The offering is expected to raise around L1 billion ($1.64 billion.

Purchase under the agreement involves an independent valuation, guided by pre-agreed factors including valuation as a going concern, previous trading results, the future cash flow of existing products and of future products, which have a specific stage in the regulatory process and the net book value of relevant assets.

Zeneca has also reached an agrochemicals distribution agreement with ICIA and Crop Care Australasia, a joint venture in which ICIA has a 50% stake, that Zeneca will not exercise termination rights by reason of a change in control. Crop Care has an agreement to distribute Zeneca's agrochemical products in the region.

