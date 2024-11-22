21 Years Ago, Marketletter Was Born - What Was Happening Then, And Now

The Marketletter was first published in late 1974, and now "comes of age," this year celebrating 21 years of continuous provision of news and views for and about the pharmaceutical industry. No one needs to be told there have been a lot of changes and developments. Some of our readers may recall them, others we hope will be interested by the following summaries of some of the main news items of late 1974.

"National Patent Laws Clash With EEC Free-Trade" An advocate general of the European Court handed down an opinion suggesting that free trade within the European Economic Community should not be impeded by national patent legislation. The outcome of this case was seen as of considerable international importance, since it essentially meant that the Treaty of Rome removes the territorial protection traditionally given under the national patent laws.

Today, patent laws in Europe are still a cause for concern, witness for example the current situation of parallel imports from Spain and Portugal (Marketletters October 1995).