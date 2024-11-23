$74 Million Deal For Neurocrine Biosciences

Eli Lilly has signed an agreement with Neurocrine Biosciences in which Neurocrine could receive up to $74 million to develop new drugs for Alzheimer's disease and obesity. Under the terms of the five-year deal, Neurocrine will receive $22 million in initial fees, with the remainder of the money tied to development and regulatory milestones.
The program is centering on corticotrophin-releasing factor and related compounds, a deficiency of which is thought to be linked to both these diseases. One member of the class, urocortin, has been found to be a powerful appetite suppressant which can raise the metabolic rate. Research shows that this approach may also improve memory and cognition in Alzheimer's disease patients, by normalizing CRF levels in certain areas of the brain.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze