Abbott offers Kaletra price cut to Thailand, other firms make concessions

US drugmaker Abbott Laboratories has cut the price of Kaletra (lopinavir), its antiretroviral protease inhibitor, which was the target of a compulsory license by the government of Thailand. Siriwat Tiptaradol, Secretary General of the country's Food and Drug Administration, announced that it had received an offer from the firm.
Dr Tiptaradol said: "the company offered to lower its price for its AIDS drug Kaletra from 5,938 baht ($181) per patient per month to 3,488.20 baht ($107) per patient per month, which could end up being cheaper than the generic version."
TRIPs loophole exploited by Thailand
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze