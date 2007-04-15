Abbott offers Kaletra price cut to Thailand, other firms make concessions

US drugmaker Abbott Laboratories has cut the price of Kaletra (lopinavir), its antiretroviral protease inhibitor, which was the target of a compulsory license by the government of Thailand. Siriwat Tiptaradol, Secretary General of the country's Food and Drug Administration, announced that it had received an offer from the firm.

Dr Tiptaradol said: "the company offered to lower its price for its AIDS drug Kaletra from 5,938 baht ($181) per patient per month to 3,488.20 baht ($107) per patient per month, which could end up being cheaper than the generic version."

TRIPs loophole exploited by Thailand