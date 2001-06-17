ABPI report highlights progress in R&D for Alzheimer's disease

The treatment of Alzheimer's disease, for so long an area of great unmetmedical need despite the advent of drugs to treat the condition in the last decade, is set to undergo something of a revolution as the last 20 years of research starts to bear fruit, according to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.
A new ABPI report, entitled Target Alzheimer's, notes that, for a long time, the first medicines to treat Alzheimer's, acetylcholinesterase inhibitors such as Pfizer's Aricept (donepezil) and Novartis' Exelon (rivastigmine), "were condemned as too expensive." This view is short-sighted, said ABPI director general Trevor Jones, as the report underlines the advances that are being made in the development of new medicines, "giving fresh hope to those at risk from the disease but also [offering] the prospect of great financial savings."
Vaccine hopes?
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze