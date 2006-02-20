Amgen initiates debt sale, stock buyback

Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology company, has said that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, approximately $2.0 billion principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2011 and around $2.0 billion due 2013 through offerings to qualified institutional buyers. In certain circumstances, the notes may be convertible into cash up to the principal amount. With respect to any excess conversion value, the notes may be convertible into cash, shares of Amgen common stock or a combination of cash and common stock, at Amgen's option.
Amgen expects to use the net proceeds from the offering and the proceeds of the warrant transactions to buy about $3.0 billion worth of its common stock, some of which may be purchased contemporaneously with the closing of the sale of the notes, including through private block trades with one or more of the initial purchasers and/or their affiliates. In addition, proceeds from the transactions will be used to fund convertible note hedge transactions that Amgen expects to enter into with one or more of the initial purchasers of the notes and/or their affiliates.
