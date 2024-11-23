Amgen Initiates GDNF Trial In Parkinson's

Amgen is to begin the first human clinical trial with its novel neurotrophic factor, glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

The trial is to be conducted over 12 to 15 months at multiple Parkinson's disease centers in North America and is designed to study the safety and tolerability of GDNF in patients with moderate-to-severe Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's disease is caused by a reduction in activity of the dopaminergic system in the basal ganglia of the brain. In an animal model of Parkinson's disease, GDNF was shown to retard dopaminergic neuron degeneration and improve mobility, posture and balance.