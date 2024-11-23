Amgen Initiates GDNF Trial In Parkinson's

Amgen is to begin the first human clinical trial with its novel neurotrophic factor, glial cell line-derived neurotrophic factor, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
The trial is to be conducted over 12 to 15 months at multiple Parkinson's disease centers in North America and is designed to study the safety and tolerability of GDNF in patients with moderate-to-severe Parkinson's disease.
Parkinson's disease is caused by a reduction in activity of the dopaminergic system in the basal ganglia of the brain. In an animal model of Parkinson's disease, GDNF was shown to retard dopaminergic neuron degeneration and improve mobility, posture and balance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze