Amgen starts $1B Puerto Rico site expansion

USA-based Amgen, the world's largest biotechnology company, says that it expects to invest $1.0 billion over the next four years to expand its manufacturing capacity in Puerto Rico to meet rising global demand for its leading anti-infectives Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) and Neupogen (filgrastim), as well as its anemia drugs Aranesp (darbepoetin) and Epogen (epoetin alfa).

According to the California-headquartered firm, the investment will involve the expansion of its existing facilities in the manufacturing complex in Juncos, Puerto Rico, and the construction of a new formulation, fill and finish facility. By 2010, Amgen expects to have added 500 staff members to its local workforce.