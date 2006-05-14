Andrx' 1st-qtr 15% revenue fall, loss better

US generic drugmaker Andrx Corp says that, in the first quarter of 2006, revenues totaled $241.1 million, down 15.3% from the like, year-ago period, while net loss improved to $11.3 million versus L 35.4 ,million.
During the period, its licensing, royalties and other revenues more than doulbed to $13.8 million, from $6.2 million in the comparable year-ago period, due to revenues from First Horizon related to its former brand products, which commenced in March 2005.
However, the firm noted that this was partially offset by lower revenues from Kremers Urban Development Co's (KUDCo) sales of a generic version of AstraZeneca's antiulcerant Prilosec (omeprazole) and no revenues from Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals sales on Monopril-HCT, Bristol-Myers Squibbs' generic antihypertensive. Andrx' profit participation with these companies ceased in February 2006 and June 2005, respectively, and so, on a quarterly sequential basis, licensing, royalties and other revenues decreased $1.7 million from $15.6 million.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze