Angiotensin blockers stop progression of kidney disease in diabetes patients

Several studies were presented recently at the American Society ofHypertension meeting in San Francisco, USA, which highlighted the use of angiotensin II receptor antagonists for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy in hypertensive patients. These trials have demonstrated that the AIIRAs are successful in reducing the risk of progression to end-stage renal disease or death, and act by a mechanism of action which seems to be independent of blood pressure reduction.
Irbesartan
The first under the microscope was irbesartan, which is marketed by Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sanofi-Synthelabo under the names Aprovel and Karvea in Europe, and Avapro in the USA. The drug has been recently studied in two clinical studies which together comprise the PRIME trial (PRogram for Irbesartan Mortality and Morbidity Evaluations).
