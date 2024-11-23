ANTIBIOTICS IN SEPSIS INITIATION

Stephen Jackson, University of Wales, speaking at a Bayer-sponsored conference, said that antibiotics may be increasing the rate of Gram-negative sepsis, for which endotoxin is the primary trigger. He went on to say that the class and mode of action of the antibiotic was crucial as the rate of endotoxin release was not necessarily linked to rapid bacterial killing. It appears instead to be closely related to inhibition of penicillin-binding protein III, which varies depending on the antibiotic. In a comparison of cefotaxime, gentamicin, imipenem and ciprofloxacin in an E coli rat model, he said, ciprofloxacin was shown to release the least endotoxins, while still killing the organism.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze