AstraZeneca appeals Toprol XL patent loss

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has filed a notice of appeal in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri regarding the loss of the patent infringement case on its hypertension drug Toprol XL (metoprolol succinate), which netted it $1.3 billion last year. Two patents relating to the agent's compound and composition are due to expire on September 17, 2007, and the move follows a ruling last month by Judge Rodney Slippel that they were invalid and uneforceable (Marketletter January 23, 2006).
