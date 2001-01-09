AstraZeneca asthma drug approved in EU

AstraZeneca has been granted European Union marketing approval forSymbicort (budesonide plus formoterol), a new drug for asthma, under the mutual recognition procedure. This follows initial approval in Sweden last year (Marketletter September 4, 2000) and, more recently, registration in Switzerland. It has also been submitted for approval in Canada and Australia.
Using the two compounds in combination has been shown to reduce the rate of severe asthma attacks in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma by 26%-63%, with mild attacks being reduced by up to 62%.
It has been suggested that this product is more versatile than rival combination product Seretide (fluticasone plus salmeterol) from GlaxoSmithKline because the dosage of the two drugs can be adjusted within the same inhaler, allowing the prescriber to tailor maintenance treatment using a single inhaler device. "Symbicort is the first and only inhaler containing a corticosteroid and a rapid and long-lasting bronchodilator that provides prescribers with the unique benefit of being able to start at a high dose and then, depending on how the patient responds, step down or back up using the same single inhaler," said the firm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze