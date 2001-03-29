AstraZeneca files for Faslodex in USA

AstraZeneca has filed for approval to market its estrogen receptordown-regulator Faslodex (fulvestrant; formerly ICI182,780) in the USA for the treatment of locally-advanced or metastatic breast cancer in postmenopausal women who have previously progressed following hormonal therapy. The drug is administered via a monthly intramuscular injection.
This is the first filing for the drug which, if approved, would add another weapon to the anti-estrogen armamentarium used in the management of breast cancer, currently represented by estrogen-receptor blockers and aromatase inhibitors. Sequential treatment with different hormonal therapies is an accepted and successful strategy in breast cancer and Faslodex, working by a different mode of action, offers an option in patients whose cancers have stopped responding to front-line therapies. AstraZeneca is asking the US Food and Drug Administration to grant Faslodex a priority review.
The company has completed two Phase III clinical trials of Faslodex in breast cancer, looking at the drug's effects in post-menopausal women with advanced disease, most of whom had received hormonal treatment with AstraZeneca's long-standing estrogen-receptor blocker Nolvadex (tamoxifen). Both trials, one conducted in North America and the other in Europe, compared the new drug to AstraZeneca's leading aromatase inhibitor Arimidex (anastrozole).
