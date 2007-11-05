Friday 22 November 2024

AstraZeneca integrates CAT and MedImmune

5 November 2007

Cambridge Antibody Technology, which was acquired by AstraZeneca in June 2006, is changing its name to MedImmune, bought this year (Marketletters passim) to reflect the Anglo-Swedish drug major's vision for its worldwide biologics business. The new business unit will unite the resources and expertise from CAT, the pre-existing MedImmune and other biologics activities within the AstraZeneca group, under the MedImmune name. With this structure, AstraZeneca says it has immediately created one of the world's leading vertically-integrated biotechnology businesses, with revenues of over $1.3 billion in 2006, a pipeline of around 100 research projects and more than a dozen clinical product candidates, and over 3,000 employees worldwide.

"The new MedImmune is now the operationally independent and strategically aligned biologics business unit of Astra Zeneca," said David Mott, MedImmune chief executive, adding: "bringing together the biologics expertise of CAT, MedImmune and AstraZeneca allows us to preserve MedImmune's traditional biotech agility and entrepreneurial spirit while encouraging strategic collaboration and cross fertilization of ideas under AstraZeneca's world-class research umbrella.

As part of the integration, John Stageman, vice president of AstraZeneca biopharmaceutical strategic planning, assumes the role of interim site head in Cambridge, UK.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze