AstraZeneca launches new Zomig form in USA

AstraZeneca has introduced a new rapid-dissolving formulation of itsantimigraine drug Zomig (zolmitriptan) in the USA, based on CIMA Labs' DuraSolv drug delivery technology. Zomig-ZMT, marketed as Zomig Rapimelt in Europe - where it was launched in 1999 - can be taken without water and is indicated for the treatment of acute migraine attacks, with or without aura.
Sales of Zomig Rapimelt, which is available in 18 countries outside the USA, increased 33% in the first quarter of 2001 compared to the same period of 2000, while overall Zomig sales advanced 5% to L66 million ($95 million; Marketletter April 30).
