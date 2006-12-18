AstraZeneca opens new tablet plant in Egypt

Anglo-Swedish drug major Astra Zeneca has opened a new $32.0 million tablet factory near the Egyptian capital of Cairo. The plant, which will start production early next year, is designed to manufacture products for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, cancer and psychiatric disorders.
According to AstraZeneca, the 7,000 square meter facility will have three production lines each with annual capacity of 250 million tablets, though this could be expanded to produce 400 million tablets a year.
In addition to the maufacturing facility, AstraZeneca's Egyptian marketing company has also seen recent expansion. The number of employees there has more than doubled over the past two years, and currently numbers 350. The firm has also set up a new regional office in Cairo responsible for Middle East and North African operations.
