AstraZeneca's 4th-qtr profit leaps 30% but firm admits thin pipeline

Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical major AstraZeneca reported a strong set of fourth-quarter and full-year 2005 results, which were broadly in line with analysts' expectations. The announcement was the first made under the leadership of new chief executive David Brennan.

The company saw an 8% increase in fourth-quarter sales to $6.29 billion (9% higher at constant exchange rates) and a 30% hike in pretax profits, which reached $1.69 billion, or $0.77 per share. For the full year, the firm achieved revenues of $23.95 billion, an increase of 12% on the 2004 figure, and 38% growth in pretax earnings to $6.67 billion, or $2.91 a share, a hike of 44% on the year-earlier period.

Leading products drive performance